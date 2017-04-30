Felipe Massa says Formula One world championship leader Sebastian Vettel "really likes to complain" after the German waved a rude hand gesture in his direction on the final lap of the Russian Grand Prix.

Vettel, running in second place, had closed to within 0.9s of eventual winner Valtteri Bottas on the final lap before having to try and navigate around Massa's Williams. However, he struggled to get by quickly, dropped back and as a result was forced to settle for second, something that didn't go down well with the four-time world champion who was quick to jump on the radio and voice his disapproval.

"He was on his radio? He is never on his radio complaining," joked Massa after the race. "I backed off before corner four and he did not want to go [past] so I saw that he was afraid to dive inside. I was completely on the left and then I let him by straight away after.

"I am sure that he was not passing Valtteri in the last lap of the race. Complaining is what he likes to do."

Massa was running in sixth place for much of the race in Sochi before suffering a slow puncture which forced him into making a second pitstop, dropping him to ninth. Had he not had the setback the Brazilian is certain a sixth place finish was on the cards -- a position he secured in Australia and last time out in Bahrain.

"I had the race in my pocket. I was almost eight seconds in front of Checo [Perez] and I had a lot more pace in the car. Unfortunately punctures are something that can happen in our job.

Massa is now eighth in the championship with 18 points, four behind Perez and Daniel Ricciardo.