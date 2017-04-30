Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is confident the relationship between Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas will never reach breaking point as was the case between the three-time world champion and Nico Rosberg.

Bottas claimed his maiden Formula One victory at the Russian Grand Prix as Hamilton struggled all weekend, eventually settling for a fourth place finish. The result has catapulted the Finn back into championship consideration and raised questions as to how the pair would get on if they are both fighting for the title.

However, Wolff insists the current relationship is healthy and "completely different" to when Nico Rosberg partnered Hamilton through a rocky four years.

"The relationship between the two of them is very much intact," Wolff said. "Lewis was one of the first to congratulate Valtteri on his first race victory and that shows the respect they have towards each other.

(Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"Nevertheless both are fierce competitors and want to win races and fight for the championship, but I don't think it will affect the team dynamic like it did with Nico. That was a completely different relationship."

Hamilton is now on 73 points in the drivers' championship, just 10 ahead of third-placed Bottas who is beginning to look more and more comfortable behind the wheel of his Mercedes. Considering he is only four races into his career with the world champions, Wolff says credit has to be given.

"Valtteri is an outstanding driver and a very deserved winner," said Wolff. "To be Lewis Hamilton's teammate and take over the reigning world champion's car, I think he has done a very good job. He has been on pole once already and won the race today with a lot of pressure from Sebastian.

"He is going to be very happy about this milestone that he has achieved but now it is about looking forward. So many things we have to look at to understand and try to find out how we can optimize the performance of the car because we have a real fight."