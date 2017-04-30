Jolyon Palmer and Romain Grosjean were left blaming each other following the collision at the start of the Russian Grand Prix that forced both drivers out of the race.

Palmer and Grosjean came together on the exit of Turn 2 not once but twice on the opening lap, with Grosjean pitching Palmer into a spin, before the Briton's Renault clipped Grosjean's Haas, launching the Frenchman airbourne and into the wall.

Both drivers were out on the spot, and after the FIA opted to take no action against either driver following a post-race investigation, the pair were left to point the finger at each other. With Pascal Wehrlein's Sauber on his left, Palmer was certain he could have done nothing to have avoided contact.

"I turned into the corner at Turn 2, I had a Sauber on one side and Grosjean stuck his nose in the other side and then basically got hit by him," Palmer said. "There wasn't a gap there for him. I had a car on the other side so I was sandwiched between two cars, and he kept it stuck in off the track on the inside and hit me.

"I think maybe he doesn't realise there was a Sauber on my outside. I'm blaming him, I think when you are coming into the corner like that, you are coming in hot, you are coming in off the track on the inside because there is not any space. There's not much I can do. I couldn't turn out, I had the Sauber there."

Alexander Demianchuk\TASS via Getty Images

Grosjean, on the other hand, was left adamant that Palmer was the guilty party for the clash, claiming the Briton had turned into him.

"I had a great start, a great run into Turn 1, passed Jolyon under braking," Grosjean explained. "Then I was on the inside, he turned, we had contact, he spun his car. On the first point of view it was Palmer's fault. I was on the inside, he turned into me, and maybe there was someone on the outside who needs to be pushed on the outside. There is no room on the inside.

"I was really full of hope going into the race trying to analyse what we could do better and help the guys to work hard for the next race and see what we could do. Maybe it wasn't points today, but it was 53 important laps, then we just got ruined at the first corner."