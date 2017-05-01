Daniel Ricciardo believes Red Bull's Barcelona upgrade will provide him with the "best hope" of scoring a podium in the first half of the 2017 Formula One season.

The Australian has had a wretched run of luck to start 2017, a year when Red Bull were widely tipped as the team to benefit most from Formula One's off-season regulation changes.

Ricciardo was forced into retirement just five laps into the weekend's Russian Grand Prix with a brake failure, his second DNF in four races after failing to see the chequered flag in the season-opening grand prix in Melbourne. However, Red Bull are planning to bring a significant upgrade to the Spanish Grand Prix, one that will potentially help them close the gap to the frontrunners.

"It will definitely be our best hope for the short term to get any closer to the podium," Ricciardo said. "I probably won't go as far as saying [it would dictate our] whole season, but it would probably dictate if we are going to be on the podium in the first half of the races."

The Red Bull has proven to be no match for Ferrari and Mercedes in the early part of the season, having taken just one podium in the first four races. In Sochi, Ricciardo's teammate Max Verstappen managed to finish fifth but was over a minute down on race winner Valtteri Bottas. Red Bull sits third in the constructors' championship with 57 points, already 78 points adrift of second-placed Ferrari.

The Spanish Grand Prix takes place later this month on May 14th.