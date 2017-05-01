Haas team principal Guenther Steiner was left ruing "one drama after the other" as his team missed out on points in a "pretty crap" Russian Grand Prix.

Kevin Magnussen received a five-second time penalty for track limits and finished outside of the points in 13th, while Romain Grosjean, who struggled all weekend as Haas switched between brake suppliers, retired on the first lap having crashed out with Renault's Jolyon Palmer. Despite the disappointing result, Steiner believes his team can learn from the weekend.

"It's always a waste," Steiner said. "A five-second penalty put us where we were. Before the five second penalty, we were 10th, so you never know. Sure, it didn't help the case to make points, but what can you do. It was a pretty c--- weekend for us here. One drama after the other one.

"We know what we can do. It's not like sometimes you have to have these c----- weekends and you just need to get ready again for the next one. It's nothing you can do about it. It's water under the bridge, you cannot change it any more. What you learn, you learn always from any situation, and we try to be better next time, and I think we can."

Sutton Images

While Grosjean and Palmer were left blaming each other for their first lap collision that ended both drivers' race prematurely, Steiner feels the clash was merely a racing incident.

"Racing accident -- I didn't think we did anything wrong," he said. "The rest is not for me to decide. As long as we don't get any penalty, I'm fine! What can I do? I'm not the judge to judge about other people, so I'm OK with it. I've got opinions but they don't count anyway. So long as I don't get any penalty I'm fine with it."

When asked if he agreed with the decision to penalise Magnussen for abusing track limits at Turn 2, Steiner replied: "I think I have to agree because it was said before what you have to do if you go wide and then you have to go through that. I didn't see it because I was in the stewards with Romain.

"You cannot appeal it anyway," he added. "But from what I understand, he didn't go through there, and if that is set before, what can you do, you have to live with it. It is what it is. I'm not even trying to argue it because we were told and we didn't do it. You live by your choices.

"We know before we can't appeal them. The drivers are told what to do and what not to do. If it is right or not, it's now too late to say. That needs to be said before it is decided. In the end, we all make mistakes and it happens."