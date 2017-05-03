Fernando Alonso says he couldn't be representing a better team as he prepares to take on the Indy 500. (1:15)

McLaren and Andretti Autosport have unveiled the car Fernando Alonso will drive at the Indy 500 ahead of his first test of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Wednesday is Alonso's first chance to get a taste of oval racing at a private event at the oval circuit, which forms part of his hectic schedule between now and the race on May 28. The Spaniard, who is missing the Monaco Grand Prix to compete, will drive an McLaren/Andretti Autosport entry with the number 29 on his car.

The car will run McLaren's papaya orange livery, similar to the colour it reverted to for its 2017 F1 car. McLaren twice won the Indy 500 before, with Johnny Rutherford in 1974 and 1976, on both occasions driving with the orange shade now synonymous with the race team.

The team revealed the car with a video charting its previous entries and with photos of it parked on Indianapolis' famous start-finish straight. It features some nice retro features, including Alonso's name written in cursive font along the side of the car and the drawing of a Kiwi on the nose, a tribute to New Zealander Bruce McLaren, who founded the team.

The covers are off. Get up close and personal with the #McLarenHondaAndretti #29. #AlonsoRunsIndy pic.twitter.com/LvMqf0Hj2L — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 3, 2017

On Wednesday, Alonso also revealed a new-look helmet for the event, which features the red, yellow and blue of his F1 design against a predominantly black background.

Helmet. A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on May 3, 2017 at 5:41am PDT

Alonso will fly from the Spanish Grand Prix on May 14 to Indianapolis, where he will conduct two weeks' of practice -- including qualifying -- before lining up at the prestigious event.