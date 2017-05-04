Formula One's Strategy Group has decided the future of cockpit protection doesn't lie with the Halo, but is that the right call? (2:41)

Romain Grosjean has replaced Jenson Button as a director of the Grand Prix Drivers Association (GPDA), joining Sebastian Vettel and Alex Wurz as the group's figureheads.

The GPDA exits as the Formula One drivers' trade union and has a long history of campaigning for safety improvements in the sport. After retiring from full-time participation in F1 last year, Button opted to stand down from his position as director and at the Russian Grand Prix the members of the GPDA voted for Grosjean to replace him.

Grosjean will work alongside fellow director Vettel and under the chairmanship of former F1-driver Wurz.

"It was a pleasure working with Jenson over the past few years as he always put the interests of the drivers and the sport first," Wurz said. "Thanks JB for all your effort!

"Over recent years Romain has been a very active GPDA member. He has a lot of energy and thoughts about our sport and Sebastian and I welcome him as a great addition to the Grand Prix Drivers Association board."

Grosjean is now in his sixth full season in Formula One to add to the seven races he drove for Renault when he made his debut in 2009. He has been a staunch opponent of additional head protection in F1, but says he believes the drivers should act as a united body in order to do what is best for the sport.

"I am proud to have been elected by my peers as director of the GPDA," Grosjean said. "We race drivers don't always hold the same opinion, but as a group we are united in wanting the best for our sport. I believe we have an important role and duty to coordinate between each other and support the stakeholders in the evolution of the sport."