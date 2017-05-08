Haas team principal Guenther Steiner says the team is planning to race with Brembo brakes at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

The American outfit evaluated a change to Carbon Industrie brakes at the in-season Bahrain test and Russian Grand Prix last month, having struggled with a number of braking issues since the team made its Formula One debut at the start of 2016. The switch to Carbon Industrie proved problematic, however, and Haas ultimately opted to revert back to Brembo following Friday practice in Sochi.

"We started off with CI [Carbon Industrie] brakes in Sochi," Steiner explained. "We weren't getting enough cooling for them, and if you don't cool them enough, you overheat the brake itself and the pedal gets long.

"Also, the wear is very high. We looked into it to see if we could survive a race, but we realised we could not. Therefore, the decision was taken to go back onto the Brembo. As it stands now, we will race Brembo in Barcelona."

While Haas continues to work flat-out to try and rectify it's persistent brake problems, Steiner insists it will not be a quick fix, considering how complex F1 brake systems are.

"Everybody needs to understand that this is a very sophisticated brake system -- it is not easy to fix," he said. "The obvious question, and rightly people ask, is that it cannot be this difficult to fix a brake. It actually is. It isn't easy. This is because they're highly complicated technologies, they're highly advanced.

"When you change from one to the other, you encounter issues you're not aware of until you try it properly. Without testing during the season, you need to do it in FP1 and FP2. You always have to wait two weeks to do something.

"So you can never go and do a proper test and do modifications. You always have to fit it in somehow. It compromises your testing, and that's why it takes so long. It's not that we're not working hard. Our people are very competent and can do this, it just takes time."