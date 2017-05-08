Lewis Hamilton says it is sad to watch McLaren's ongoing struggles in Formula One, but believes it is important his former team does not lose its "heart and soul" if it is to return to the top.

McLaren has not won a race since Hamilton left the team at the end of 2012 and this year it has made another backwards step as engine partner Honda has seen its performance deficit to F1's front runners grow over the winter.

The majority of Hamilton's junior career was funded by McLaren and he made his F1 debut with the team in 2007 before winning his first title in a Mercedes-powered McLaren in 2008. Asked if he was shocked by his former team's decline, he said: "Shocked isn't the thought of mine.

"They have a place in my heart, I was with them for so long so it's definitely sad to see such a great team not be at the top. Often there are things out of our control and then there are often things that are in our control that are set from decisions, ultimately, groups or individuals make those decisions. They are now I think trying to make steps and decisions and move the team in the right direction."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Ron Dennis, who oversaw Hamilton's rise to the top at McLaren, left the team last year following a boardroom coup and a new management structure was put in place to lead the team forward. Hamilton believes his former team can return to its winning ways but must not lose the core values that he believes were at the centre of its previous success.

"They've had changes in management and all sorts of things, but the most important thing for me is that McLaren don't lose the core heart and soul of what the team was all about from when I loved them, before I joined them and when I was racing with them.

"I really hope that they find their way back to fighting ways, because it would be great. They've not won a race since I left, but I think they can do as soon as they figure out their power unit situation and also their car, I think they can globally move forwards."