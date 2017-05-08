Jennie Gow asks Sam Collins why Lewis Hamiltion struggled in Russia and discuss whether he can turn it around in Spain. (2:22)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says there is no quick fix for the problems Lewis Hamilton experienced at the Russian Grand Prix last month.

Hamilton had a rare off-weekend in which he qualified over half a second off pole position and finished the race 36 seconds adrift of teammate and race winner Valtteri Bottas. The problems appeared to stem from an inability to find a setup that turned on the tyres while maintaining an acceptable balance in the car, but it is likely the issues were also exclusive to the Sochi Autodrom's layout and smooth track surface.

Wolff said understanding Hamilton's issues had been the team's priority since leaving Sochi, but admits there is no quick fix.

"Lewis had a difficult weekend in both qualifying and the race," Wolff said. "We have spent our time since then unpicking what happened to understand why we couldn't get the car in the right window so he could feel comfortable with it -- there are no magic bullets to understanding that, just a lot of hard work and attention to detail.

"We must give him the tools he needs to do the job in the next races and that will be a big focus for us.