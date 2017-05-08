Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says there is no quick fix for the problems Lewis Hamilton experienced at the Russian Grand Prix last month.
Hamilton had a rare off-weekend in which he qualified over half a second off pole position and finished the race 36 seconds adrift of teammate and race winner Valtteri Bottas. The problems appeared to stem from an inability to find a setup that turned on the tyres while maintaining an acceptable balance in the car, but it is likely the issues were also exclusive to the Sochi Autodrom's layout and smooth track surface.
Wolff said understanding Hamilton's issues had been the team's priority since leaving Sochi, but admits there is no quick fix.
"Lewis had a difficult weekend in both qualifying and the race," Wolff said. "We have spent our time since then unpicking what happened to understand why we couldn't get the car in the right window so he could feel comfortable with it -- there are no magic bullets to understanding that, just a lot of hard work and attention to detail.
"We must give him the tools he needs to do the job in the next races and that will be a big focus for us.
Wolff also played down expectations ahead of this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, saying a strong weekend would hinge on the team's preparations during Friday practice.
"Barcelona will be interesting as our pre-season was not spectacular in Spain. It's a very different track to Sochi and we'll be running with harder tyres. We are taking this season one race at a time. If we deliver the best possible work from Friday onwards, then we'll be ready to win and fight with Ferrari.
"This inter-team battle is a totally different situation that what we have seen over the last three years. You simply need to adapt to the challenge and that's what we are doing, playing the hunter as well as being the hunted. At the moment there are two top teams fighting for both championships and I expect Red Bull will also eventually join the club.
"The small margins we are seeing this season are demonstrated by the closeness at the top of the drivers' championship and even more so by the one point advantage we have in the constructors'. This fight will continue on to the end of the season and we will be prepared for that battle."