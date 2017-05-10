Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss how some of the changes made in 2017 have changed Formula 1. (3:24)

Mercedes has revealed what Formula One's new stricter enforcement of car numbers and names will look like ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The F1 Strategy Group recently agreed teams must ensure it makes driver names and numbers bigger and more visible to fans. The rule is in effect from this weekend's race in Barcelona onwards and states numbers and names must also be displayed on the external bodywork.

On Wednesday, reigning world champions Mercedes revealed what Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' cars will look like. The team has made good use of the controversial sharkfin to display both drivers' name, number, and national flag, with the number colour-coded to correspond with their country of origin.

I spy with my little eye... 👀

Something that looks a little like this... 🇬🇧

— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 10, 2017

Other teams' interpretation of how to display bigger numbers and names on the side of their cars will be revealed in Barcelona.