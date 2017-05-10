        <
        >

          Mercedes reveals what F1's new car number and name display will look like

          play
          Is F1 better for any of the 2017 changes? (3:24)

          Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss how some of the changes made in 2017 have changed Formula 1. (3:24)

          5:29 AM ET
          • Nate SaundersF1 Assistant Editor
            Close
              • Previously worked in rugby union and British Superbikes
              • History graduate from Reading University
              • Joined ESPNF1 in February 2014
            Follow on Twitter

          Mercedes has revealed what Formula One's new stricter enforcement of car numbers and names will look like ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix.

          The F1 Strategy Group recently agreed teams must ensure it makes driver names and numbers bigger and more visible to fans. The rule is in effect from this weekend's race in Barcelona onwards and states numbers and names must also be displayed on the external bodywork.

          On Wednesday, reigning world champions Mercedes revealed what Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas' cars will look like. The team has made good use of the controversial sharkfin to display both drivers' name, number, and national flag, with the number colour-coded to correspond with their country of origin.

          Other teams' interpretation of how to display bigger numbers and names on the side of their cars will be revealed in Barcelona.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.