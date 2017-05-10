Lewis Hamilton's younger brother Nicolas has announced he will return to racing in 2017 by contesting in the Renault UK Clio Cup.

Hamilton, who suffers from cerebral palsy, made his racing debut in 2011 in the same series. He competed in the series, which supports the British Touring Car Championship, for the 2011 and 2012 season. Over the next two years he also competed in European Touring Car Cup and the BTCC, where his highest finish was 17th.

The younger Hamilton tweeted the news on Wednesday, confirming he will return with the WDE Motorsport team for the 2017 season. He will drive a specially-adapted car to compete in the series, which starts with testing at Oulton Park on May 20-21.