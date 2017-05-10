F1 to step up fan engagement push in Spain

Jennie Gow and Maurice Hamilton discuss how some of the changes made in 2017 have changed Formula 1. (3:24)

Formula One will introduce new measures to engage with fans at the Spanish Grand Prix following the successful relaxation of social media rules for teams at the start of the year.

During pre-season testing F1, buoyed by the takeover of Liberty Media, allowed teams and drivers to share short video clips from the circuit online, something which previously was not allowed. Though limits remain on how long the videos can be and when they can be posted, the relaxation of the rule has been met with a positive response from fans.

Chase Carey, who was installed as CEO when Liberty's takeover was completed, says the benefits of changing F1's social media mentality are already clear to see and says more is to come in Barcelona.

"We unleashed our drivers, teams, promoters and more on social media, which resulted in a three to four fold growth in areas like video engagement on social media," said Carey. "We've also begun to work with the FIA and the teams to take steps to ensure that our competition on the track delivers the best fan experience possible. We are addressing the engine, the costs, the rules and other key issues all with the goal of making the sport the best it can be.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"As part of the process we are also reviewing the broader race weekend in areas like support races to enhance and improve the experience for fans. We have a lot to do, and we're off to a good start with four races under our belt, attendance up and strong results in TV viewership and digital engagement.

"We move into the European portion of our season in Barcelona this weekend, where we'll launch a few more things to engage fans. It should be fun."

Carey recently accused his predecessor Bernie Ecclestone of stunting F1's growth during the final years of his stint in charge, saying the sport got used to saying "no" too often. Since the change in ownership F1 has also moved to increase visibility of driver names and numbers on cars, something which will also begin at this weekend's Barcelona Grand Prix.