          F1 launches Fan Festival at Spanish GP

          7:03 AM ET
          • Laurence EdmondsonF1 Editor
          Formula One will launch its first Fan Festival at the Spanish Grand Prix as its new owners attempt to improve the experience for spectators at races.

          The F1 fan zone, which has existed for several years at circuits, has been revamped to include racing simulators, a 200-metre zip wire, pit stop challenges and a DJ. There will also be an opportunity to win Paddock Club passes, photo opportunities with F1 teams and a ride in a two-seater racing car at the circuit.

          The Fan Festival is in line with promises made by F1's new owners to put fans first and should offer alternative entertainment away from the track.

          "Formula 1 is undergoing a major evolution and the Spanish Grand Prix is a landmark moment in the brand's history," F1's managing director of commercial operations Sean Bratches said. "From the outset, we have focused on getting fans closer to the action and broadening the appeal of the sport.

          "The launch of this weekend's Fan Festival marks the beginning of this journey and we are excited about bringing races to life in this way over the course of the season and beyond."

          Those with Paddock Club hospitality passes will also have greater access to garages, teams and drivers, including the option of a tour of the circuit in the drivers' parade truck. A alcohol-free beer bar was also present in the paddock on Thursday offering Heineken 0.0 as part of the beer brands sponsorship deal with F1.

