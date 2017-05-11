Maurice Hamilton joins Jennie Gow to discuss the teams in dire need of a rescue package in Spain. (2:19)

Haas has confirmed the addition of Arjun Maini to its development driver squad alongside Santino Ferrucci.

Indian driver Maini, who is competing in this year's GP3 championship, a series he finished 10th in last year despite joining the campaign four races late. Previously, he finished runner up to now-Mercedes junior George Russell in the 2014 British BRDC F4 championship.

The addition of the 19-year-old means the Haas squad, currently in its second F1 season, has two development drivers on the books after re-signing Ferrucci earlier this month. The announcement said Maini will be "embedded with Haas F1 Team at every opportunity" in a deal which will involve extensive simulator work.

Team principal Guenther Steiner says the signing shows Haas' focus on a long-term future.

"As Haas F1 Team continues to mature, we must look toward our future and develop potential talent," Steiner said. "Arjun was successful in karting and has transitioned well to various Formula series and now GP3. We'll keep a keen eye on his progress this year."

Andy Hone/LAT/Sutton Images

Maini said: "It's an honor to be a part of Haas F1 Team's driver development program," Maini said. "All of my racing to date has been with the focus of becoming a Formula One driver, and this opportunity puts me one step closer to my goal. I am eager to learn, understand and experience how a Formula One team operates. Everything I learn can be used immediately in GP3 while preparing for my ultimate goal of Formula One."

Maini will contest the GP3 season with Jenzer Motorsport.