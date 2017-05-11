Only Kevin Magnussen will have Haas' upgraded floor during Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix after beating teammate Romain Grosjean in a coin toss ahead of the weekend.

The majority of teams are bringing a big upgrade to Barcelona for the start of Formula One's European season, but Haas' manufacturer Dallara only has one floor ready for Friday practice. Grosjean will get the update for qualifying and the race, but believes he will be at a disadvantage as he will need to rely on Magnussen's data to see how the upgrade is impacting the performance and setup of the car.

"Unfortunately, I won't have it until Saturday so that is not ideal," Grosjean said. "There is only one of that level right now and I didn't get it, so it's not ideal as there's a lot of changes to the car and I don't know how it will be tomorrow for us.

"Kevin is running it tomorrow and I am getting it on Saturday. The problem it needs to have a car around the new setup to suit the package.

"I hope it's a positive step. There's a lot of parts so it's always quite exciting to see what it brings and how it behaves. But, I am keeping my feet on the ground and I am trying not to expect too much. I have been in this situation before when you hope for new parts and hope they bring a lot but it's always a bit different on track.

"Let's hope it's positive at least."

Many teams alternate between cars when new upgrades come during the season, but Grosjean revealed Haas had a different system for its Spain package.

"It was on a coin toss. I've never been lucky on that!"

Haas team principal Steiner said it was the fairest way to decide who would get the floor upgrade for practice.

"A coin toss is the simplest thing even if nobody believes it because we all want a science make out of simple things in here, there's no science in it. We were informed for Friday that we only have one floor and in the end, this is the way it ended up to be not that this is my preferred to do things. In the end we were late in manufacturing the floor and we have to do something, so that's how we did it."