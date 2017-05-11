Sebastian Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen are convinced Ferrari has "the right group of people" on board to maintain the momentum of its good start to 2017.

Vettel's two victories and two podium finishes have helped propel Ferrari into the lead of both championships, with the team locked in a tight battle with Mercedes. Last year Ferrari's form dropped off after losing the Spanish Grand Prix to Red Bull, with the Milton Keynes team catching and overtaking them in the battle for second position before the summer break.

Ferrari's strong start occurred despite losing former technical director James Allison -- who is now at Mercedes -- midway through 2016. Vettel is convinced the team which filled that void, led by Mattia Binotto, is capable of helping Ferrari avoid a repeat of last year's drop-off.

"I think it's impossible for you to have any expectations going into this year because everything is so new, for all of us. Plus, obviously, the last year was a little bit up and down, a bit difficult but we've looked after ourselves and tried to build the best car we can. I think there's no doubt looking at the results now we have that we have the right group of people onboard to be able to build the car you need to win races.

"We've proven in two of the four races but as you said, it matters what you keep doing, not what you have done. I believe that we still, I know we have the same people and believe we can bring the upgrades to keep fighting."

Getty Images

Barcelona's Spanish Grand Prix is traditionally where teams bring a large upgrade package as it's the first race of the season in Europe, where every outfit is based. With much expected of Red Bull's upgrade and new parts expected for Mercedes, the development over the next few races could help determine how the title race unfolds.

Raikkonen says he and the team have complete faith in the development plan which has been laid out.

"I have no idea what the others have done, I have yet to see any cars so far. Tomorrow is normal practice but is hard to say from there. Every team will always try to improve and there's always a lot of talk before Europe which has been a tradition for years and years. There's been a lot of talk but let's see the end result on Sunday.

"We do our own stuff and schedules to improve ourselves. We have a good plan so all we can do is follow it, we cannot control what others are doing so we just have to do the best out of the package and I am sure we will have a package to fight all of the year."