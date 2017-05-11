Fernando Alonso has confirmed he will keep the car he will use to compete at the Indy 500 later this month.

Alonso is missing the Monaco Grand Prix to drive in a McLaren-Andretti-Honda entry at the famous oval race. The Spaniard has a collection of his previous cars at a museum in Asturias, Spain, and he says the papaya orange challenger will be added to it later this year.

"After the race, it is coming," Alonso said ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix. "It will be in the museum as well. Every car I jump in from 2004 or something like that, it is always in my contract that it will be in my museum afterwards, so this one is no different."

Sutton Images

Alonso has arrived at his home race a week after testing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, an event that was watched by over two million people worldwide. He will return to Indianapolis Motor Speedway immediately after finishing the race in Barcelona to start a two-week practice schedule -- which includes qualifying -- ahead of the race on May 28.

Speaking of his experiences at the test, he said: "It was different, probably as I expected to be. The car felt quite different, running this asymmetric setup definitely feels not normal to drive so you need to adjust a little bit your mindset, going into the run and into the first corner. At the end of the day, I felt a little bit more comfortable. I was able to start feeling some of the setup changes and things like that. I think the driving technique is quite different.

"Step by step, I did the first one, which is just the first feeling with the car. Now when next week we start the free practice and you start running with all the people around etc., I will hopefully feel a little bit more confident and start understanding what the car needs and what I need as well to be prepared for May 28. Two intense weeks ahead, but pretty much looking forward."