Max Verstappen returns to the scene of his first win in Formula 1 to reveal how to nail a quick lap time at the Circuit de Catalunya. (3:06)

BARCELONA, Spain -- Mercedes dominated the opening practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix after its two updated W08 cars clocked times a second clear of the fastest Ferrari.

Lewis Hamilton beat teammate Valtteri Bottas to the quickest time by 0.029s with a lap half second clear of last year's pole position despite being set on the medium compound tyre. Faster and more representative lap times are expected to come in the afternoon when soft compound is bolted on for the first time, but it was a convincing start for Mercedes and its significant update package.

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen was third fastest, 0.935s off the pace and 0.144s quicker than teammate Sebastian Vettel, who missed out on 30 minutes of running when he slowed on the pit straight with a suspected gearbox problem. He managed to stop the car at the pit lane exit, allowing marshals to wheel the Ferrari back to the garage for repairs and despite the stoppage, he still completed 23 laps, just one less than Raikkonen.

The Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo were fifth and sixth fastest, with Verstappen 0.106s off Vettel. Red Bull is thought to be bringing further updates throughout the weekend, so judging the success of the so-called B-spec RB13 on FP1 pace alone would probably be a bit premature.

Haas driver Kevin Magnussen was seventh fastest despite finishing his session in the run off at Turn 4 when he locked up and ran wide. Magnussen, who is running an the team's updated floor, was 0.1s quicker than teammate Romain Grosjean in eighth, who will have to wait until Saturday to run the new floor. Nico Hulkenberg was ninth fastest in the Renault ahead of Carlos Sainz in the Toro Rosso in tenth.

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

More problems for Honda

Fernando Alonso's session lasted just two corners after an engine failure saw the rear wheels of his McLaren-Honda lock at the entry of Turn 3 and spit him towards the run off. The car remained stuck in gear, preventing the marshals from rolling it off the track and resulting in a recovery truck lifting the car clear. As the McLaren was hoisted into the air, litres of fluid poured out of the back every time it swung backwards, leaving Alonso to watch on in disbelief while he waved apologetically to the his home fans.

Honda later confirmed an oil leak was the cause of the problem and that the engine in question had already been used in Australia, China and qualifying for Bahrain. A new power unit will be fitted for second practice, although the battery and control electronics will remained unchanged.

Honda has brought some performance upgrades to its power unit this weekend and Stoffel Vandoorne used them to set the 13th fastest time around a tenth of a second off the two Force Indias. Felipe Massa was 14th in the Williams ahead of the second Toro Rosso of Daniil Kvyat, which was limited to 18 laps, the two Saubers and Williams teammate Lance Stroll.

Sergey Sirotkin returned for another practice session in the Renault, but as was the case in Russia it was cut short by a technical issue. Fluid was seen leaking from the bottom of his car when it returned to the pits and he completed just 10 laps on the hard tyres.