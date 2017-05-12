Formula One legend Sir Stirling Moss has returned home after spending five months in hospital with a chest infection.

The 87-year-old was admitted to a hospital in Singapore after falling ill on holiday before Christmas. Moss has spent the last 134 days in hospital and will finally return home to continue his recovery.

The Brit won 16 of the 66 grand prix he started during his F1 career and is widely regarded as the best driver not to have won the drivers' title. In a statement released on his own personal website, Moss and his wife, Lady Moss, were 'enormously grateful to the medical staff' and thanked fans for their support.

"He still has a substantial amount of recovery to undertake but says that he has determination and a great pit crew," the statement read. "He and Lady Moss are enormously grateful to the medical staff, both here and abroad, who worked so tirelessly to make all this possible.

"They also want to thank, from the bottom of their hearts, all the family, friends and fans for their love and support. It has been overwhelming and given them a lot of strength, smiles and hope.

"For now, they are looking forward to just lying back on their pillows in their bedroom and watching the Spanish Grand Prix."