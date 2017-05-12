Max Verstappen returns to the scene of his first win in Formula 1 to reveal how to nail a quick lap time at the Circuit de Catalunya. (3:06)

Following Friday practice for the Spanish Grand Prix, both Red Bull drivers offered positive feedback on their team's performance upgrade this weekend.

The RB13's new aerodynamic upgrade was not quite as visually striking as expected, but appeared to deliver a step in performance relative to Mercedes and Ferrari on Friday. Max Verstappen finished the second session 0.21s off Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari in fourth and 0.63s off Lewis Hamilton at the top of the timesheets but believes the update had delivered solid progress.

"I think [it's] a bit more positive, I think we made a good step forward, we are a little closer to Ferrari and Mercedes brought a very good update so I think they are still ahead, but it was a positive day," he said.

"I think Mercedes are a bit ahead, they got a good step as well from their package. But we can be happy about today."

Daniel Ricciardo, who was a tenth slower than Verstappen, said there was more lap time to be found from the new parts.

"There were times when it felt pretty good," he said. "Times when we are still trying to find our way with it. The medium at the start of FP2 was a struggle, but then we found a good chunk with the softs, so we are getting there.

"For now it is as expected. We made some progress but we knew it still was not going to put us up with Mercedes. I feel we can still perfect what we've got and get a bit more tenths out of it. We want more but we are in line with what we predicted."