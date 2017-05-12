Fernando Alonso insists he was not trying to be funny by posting a picture of himself playing tennis shortly after encountering another Honda engine failure in opening practice for the Spanish Grand Prix.

Exactly four years on from his last victory, which he claimed at the same circuit, Alonso's home race weekend got off to a miserable start as his car broke down after just three corners in FP1. Honda identified the issue as an oil leak, and changed the car's power unit to ensure he would return for FP2 in the afternoon.

While that change was happening Alonso left the Barcelona circuit, went to his nearby hotel and shared a picture of himself playing tennis with a caption "Keeping the body active".

Keeping the body active 😇 A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on May 12, 2017 at 2:26am PDT

Alonso's focus over the last month has been split with his preparations for the Indy 500, which he will contest on May 28 instead of the Monaco Grand Prix. In that time he has travelled to America to visit the IndyCar paddock in Alabama and conduct his highly-publicised test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as well as contesting F1 race weekends in Bahrain, Russia and now Spain.

He says the early stoppage gave him a rare opportunity for a short training session.

"It was my decision," he said. "I have had very little time in recent weeks to train with traveling etc so when they confirmed I had two hours free, instead of being here watching on television I went for some training. My dedication is still 100 percent to my fitness and to my preparation.

"It is only Friday so what can we do? It is nothing we can change. It is not an ideal start to the weekend but the important thing is on Sunday. It was not a funny thing to go outside of the circuit to play tennis, it was a preparation. People got it wrong that I went to have some fun and to forget the circuit. It was full dedication to my job to be fit for FP2."

Rubio/Sutton Images

Alonso returned to FP2 but finished the session rooted to the foot of the timing screens. After suffering an engine failure on the formation lap ahead of the Russian Grand Prix Alonso says Honda's early problems in Barcelona were not a surprise.

"The engine was not good enough," Alonso said. "We went out of the pit lane and there was a hole in the engine and the oil was going out. The engine blew up after 400 metres so I guess it was not ready for FP1."

"In a way it is not a surprise. When we complete my full last lap in a Formula 1 car which was on the Saturday in Russia because on Sunday we didn't manage to complete the formation lap and here we could not manage to complete the out lap.

"It was more or less expected that we would have these problems. It was a shame here in front of the people which is frustrating. At the end of the day, we've had some good Fridays and Saturdays but bad Sundays, so I have feeling this one will be a bad Friday but a good Sunday."