Who is the best driver at Red Bull?

This weekend's Spanish Grand Prix may not be as sweet as last year for Red Bull but it does mark an important milestone for the team -- the one year anniversary between its driver pairing Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.

Verstappen -- one of the most promising young racers the sport has ever seen -- was promoted from Toro Rosso to the senior team ahead of the 2016 Barcelona race, an event he would sensationally claim after holding off a late Kimi Raikkonen charge to become the sport's youngest ever race winner.

Ricciardo, who joined Red Bull in 2014 and has finished third in the drivers' championship twice, has welcomed the challenge from the 19-year-old but has refused to settle as the team's No. 2 driver with the pair locking horns in a fascinating 12-month battle for team supremacy.

So now, a year on, how do they stack up against each other?

Well, it's fair to say it's very tight. In fact, the duo is closer in many statistical areas than any other driver pairing currently on the grid.

Both have scored one win during their time together. While Verstappen managed it on debut for the team, Ricciardo had to wait until last October's Malaysian Grand Prix when he took advantage of a Lewis Hamilton retirement to claim a fourth career victory.

Ricciardo v Verstappen DR MV Wins 1 1 Podiums 8 8 Top 5 finish 15 14 Points 242 226 Qualifying 14 7 DNF 2 3

The pair has each taken eight podiums in the past 12 months, while in top five finishes, Ricciardo holds a narrow advantage 15-14 which has translated into a slight points lead of 242-226.

However, the one area where either driver holds a significant advantage is in qualifying, with Ricciardo comfortably leading Verstappen 14-8. The Australian is also the only one to have claimed a pole position during their stint together, something he achieved at the 2016 Monaco Grand Prix.

Despite the slight edge in favour of Ricciardo, we can make the case that Verstappen has been Red Bull's most impressive due to the fact he has competed in 69 less races.

Unfortunately for Red Bull, the opening four races of 2017 have been filled with frustration, with retirements in Australia, Bahrain and Russia robbing fans of more competitive racing from the teammates.

We have seen in recent times how a strong driver line up can help both extract the most out of each other, so if Red Bull can up its performance and retain this partnership, there is every chance these two could battle it out at the front for many more years.