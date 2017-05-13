Niki Lauda has dismissed rumours Sebastian Vettel will leave Ferrari to join Mercedes in 2018 as "all bulls---"

Vettel is leading the drivers' championship having won two of the opening four flyaway races, helping Ferrari to the top of the constructors' in the process. The team's SFH70 challenger has been the quickest car on race pace so far this year and both Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen are convinced the team can overcome its Achilles' heel of the current decade and successfully out-develop its rivals this year.

As they did at the same time last year when Nico Rosberg claimed his fellow countryman had been "flirting" with Mercedes, rumours have surfaced ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix of Vettel signing a pre-agreement with the reigning world champions.

Three-time world champion Lauda, who is Mercedes' non-executive chairman and credited with convincing Lewis Hamilton to join from McLaren in 2013, has questioned why Vettel would leave a team which has finally delivered a title-worthy car.

When asked about the rumours by Sky Sports, Lauda said: "All bulls---, if I may say that. I'm sorry, I'm very sorry, but it drives me crazy and I can tell you a reason you'll understand. A Ferrari driver, his head is for Ferrari, and the money in the end is also there.

Keith Sutton/Sutton Images

"Why would Vettel leave Ferrari when he's winning? There's no reason. He will stay in his team, he loves his team, everything is right. So there's no reason to think these things."

Vettel is out of contract at the end of the current campaign but has remained coy on the rumours when asked about them so far this weekend. During Thursday's media day at the Circuit de Catalunya he insisted his only focus in the short-term is helping maintain Ferrari's current momentum.

"I think the situation is clear. I think the situation is clear, the main focus is on this year. That's not a secret, not a line that I drop, but I think all of us inside the team obviously find ourselves in a very good position this year and that's what we want to keep and us, everything else is not that important. There have been some rumours in previous years, maybe someone from Italy and someone from Germany, maybe in that case, first of all ask the Italians."