Fernando Alonso labelled seventh on the grid a "gift" for McLaren after turning in a stunning qualifying performance ahead of his home race in Spain.

On Friday, four years on from his last F1 win, Alonso endured a miserable day which included an engine failure in FP1 and a 20th-place finish in FP2. But on Saturday morning Alonso turned in a more impressive 10th position, though a repeat in qualifying still seemed unlikely given Honda's significant power deficit.

Alonso stole the show in Q2 as he progressed to the top-ten shootout, where he duly beat both Force Indias and Felipe Massa's Williams. The Spaniard, who tested at Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week ahead of his Indy 500 debut later this month, said the result was unexpected.

"Running in the ovals maybe I learned how to go quick on the straights as well!" he said. "It was definitely a good qualifying, P7 is a gift so we will see what we can do tomorrow from here.

"In a way it is a surprise. We qualified 13th as the highest this year so yesterday was very wrong from the beginning, so today being here in Q3 was a surprise."

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

When asked if it was one of his best-ever qualifying laps, he replied: "Yeah probably. How we build the speed from Q1, 1m22.0 to 1m 21.0, that second is just getting confidence and risking more without a bad surprise from the car. Thanks to the team, they have been working very hard, changing a lot of power units every day basically so to be in Q3 and P7 we feel we are in the positions we should be is a nice motivation and boost for the team as well."

Despite his frustrating Friday, Alonso says he always knew there was potential in the car -- though he credited the local Barcelona support for giving him an extra boost.

"I think the car yesterday performed quite well even if we had the strange FP1 and FP2 with not much running. The upgrades are working fine but I felt fine with the car. The people always giving this extra motivation and extra tenths, half of this Q3 is because of them."