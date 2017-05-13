Max Verstappen returns to the scene of his first win in Formula 1 to reveal how to nail a quick lap time at the Circuit de Catalunya. (3:06)

Sebastian Vettel said a mistake at the penultimate corner cost him pole position for the Spanish Grand Prix, one he had hoped to secure for Ferrari as thanks for a rapid post-FP3 engine swap.

Vettel's mistake meant he had to settle for second, just 0.051s behind Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes, having been up on the Brit's time for most of his own lap.

When asked after qualifying if it had been the difference, Vettel said: "I'm afraid it was, yeah! I've been coming here a long time and done so many laps but still the last chicane is the tricky one for me. First Q3 run I wasn't entirely happy, I knew there was more, so the second one was really good up until that final chicane. It was really close, well done to Lewis."

The four-time world champion has never claimed pole at the Spanish Grand Prix and admitted that same corner has been a problem point for him throughout his career, even when he dominated the sport for Red Bull in the early 2010s.

"I think I was caught out a bit in the last sector ... Mark Webber taught me lessons over the years and I still haven't got it so I don't know, I think I need to go back to school, sit down and have a look but still the last chicane is a bit tricky."

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Vettel's participation in qualifying had been in doubt before Q1, with an FP3 stoppage prompting Ferrari into an engine change in the two-hour gap. With help from mechanics on Kimi Raikkonen's side of the garage, the Italian team completed it just before Q1 and, despite momentarily hitting trouble early in that session, Vettel managed to progress.

Reflecting on that change, Vettel replied: "A busy morning, big thank-you to the team because we had to change the engine last minute and the car was just about finished so today is really for the mechanics -- also from Kimi's car that helped out, so grazie. Unbelievable, they did an engine change in sub-two hours. If you ever see the car stripped there's a lot of bits and bobs that need to be reconnected so it's a miracle they got me out. Would have been nice to get them the pole but hopefully we can do well tomorrow.

"Quite funny at one point when one car on one side of the garage was one or two mechanics, while the other one was completely crowded like bees hovering around the car so I think great effort so big thanks.