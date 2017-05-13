Daniel Ricciardo admits it is no longer a surprise to be beaten by Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen in qualifying after the Dutch teenager was 0.469s quicker than him in Spain.

This weekend marks the anniversary of Red Bull's driver pairing after Verstappen joined from Toro Rosso ahead of last year's Spanish Grand Prix. Ricciardo beat Verstappen 10-6 in qualifying last year and has outpaced Verstappen on three of the five Saturday sessions this season, but in Barcelona he struggled to get close to his teenage teammate.

"If it was a year ago then it would still be a surprise to people, but everyone knows now that Max is a fast driver," Ricciardo said. "Obviously I want more out of myself, but I am not surprised if he out qualifies me in some sessions because I know he is quick.

"I still expect more from myself, and I still expect over the course of the year that I will get more out of him, but sure I know I am not going to beat him in every session. That is just how it is. For sure he did a really good job today."

Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Ricciardo lost 0.3s to Verstappen in the final sector alone and was over a second off the pace of Lewis Hamilton's pole position time. However, Verstappen was able to extract more performance from the updated Red Bull and achieved the team's smallest margin to pole this season with a gap of 0.557s to Hamilton.

"There is still more [performance] to come, but looking at Max's time he got the most out of it. I doubt he's saying there is half a second on the table, but from my side I still feel there is a chunk. [His time] is a pretty true indication, I heard Seb made a mistake, so maybe the potential pole lap is a bit further away than what Max is to it."