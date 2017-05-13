Jonathan Legard discusses whether it's wrong of people compare one teammate to another, and label one the 'stronger' driver. (1:36)

After qualifying last for the Spanish Grand Prix, Daniil Kvyat said he had been unhappy with "everything" about his Toro Rosso in Q1.

Kvyat was a surprise elimination from the opening portion of qualifying, with his 1:22.746 0.4s shy of progressing to Q2. Teammate Carlos Sainz did manage to make the middle session, finishing 12th, leaving Kvyat puzzled about where his own pace had gone.

When asked what had been wrong with his car, he said: "Except for everything, nothing. The car was really hard to drive and really sure it was completely out of the window so we need to understand why it happened, why I was losing time on the corners, but we will work hard to understand that.

Peter Fox/Getty Images

Though he says his car was "sliding" because of the low grip of the Circuit de Catalunya, he does not think his struggles were just linked to tyres.

"I don't see at the moment anything from tyres, something was out of the window so we will try to understand what. On this track, if you lose a lot of lap time it means something was quite big and wrong, and part of it is try to understand what exactly."

Kvyat admits it was an added disappointment for the setback to come at a circuit Toro Rosso traditionally excels on.

"Today is the first time this year that the car is so out of the window for me, so it was just no any positive moment on the track, but days like this happened. It's a shame it happened in Barcelona where it's a track where we'd like to have a bit of speed, it's hard to be like this but we'll try to solve it."