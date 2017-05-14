Lewis Hamilton caught and passed Sebastian Vettel to win a thrilling Spanish Grand Prix and cut the championship deficit to six points.

In a race which swung back and forth between the two, Vettel beat Hamilton into Turn 1 as carnage unfolded behind, with Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen colliding. Strategy then became key, as Hamilton and Mercedes opted for the medium tyre in the middle stint and then emerging from a Virtual Safety Car period on the quicker tyre. Hamilton was forced to catch and pass Vettel, who by then had taken the slower medium tyre.

Behind, Daniel Ricciardo took a surprise podium for Red Bull after Valtteri Bottas' engine failed late in the race.

