ESPN rounds up the main talking points from a thrilling and dramatic Spanish Grand Prix which saw Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel go wheel to wheel for the race win.

Shock: A Spanish Grand Prix many expected to be a processional, dull race was anything but. The first corner collision changed the complexion of the race but the extension of the the circuit's DRS zone aided overtaking at the front. Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen's early retirements combined with Valtteri Bottas' late DNF meant there were big points up for grabs for a lot of teams who wouldn't have expected a very fruitful Spanish Grand Prix.

Shocker: There are several candidates. The clumsy first corner collision between Valtteri Bottas, Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen could easily take this as it caused all sorts of mayhem behind which changed the complexion of the race. Carlos Sainz could, too, for some reason exiting the pit lane on the grass after emerging from a stop right behind Kevin Magnussen.

But Stoffel Vandoorne should take it for his clumsy collision with Felipe Massa, turning into the Williams driver at Turn 1 and triggering the all-important Virtual Safety Car period. The Belgian's tough start to his first full F1 season continues.

(Photo credit should read TOM GANDOLFINI/AFP/Getty Images)

Overtake of the race: He might have lost the race victory, but Sebastian Vettel turned in another stunning pass. Having been bottled up behind Valtteri Bottas for several laps, and with Hamilton closing in, Vettel feigned one way, then went the other, putting two wheels on the grass and then passing the Finn on the inside. Racing at its absolute finest from the championship leader.

Hamilton vs Vettel: Finally we saw these two legends of the sport go wheel-to-wheel. Literally so after the final pit stop, with Vettel banging wheels with the Mercedes driver and forcing him across the kerbs. The battle didn't end there, with Hamilton catching Vettel and passing him quite easily later in the race as the tyre difference came into sharp focus. But it was the sort of fight 2017 has been waiting for and hopefully the first of many we'll be treated to this season.

Andy Hone/LAT/Sutton Images

Feel of the day: After lap one, the FOM world feed zoomed in on a young boy stood in the grandstand, dressed in Ferrari gear, crying his eyes out at Kimi Raikkonen's early retirement. Later, it caught the same boy being brought to the Ferrari motorhome to meet the man himself, posing for a picture with the Iceman with a giant, toothy grin. Awesome stuff all around and something hard to imagine happening before Liberty Media's arrival.

Driver of the day: There are so many candidates. Hamilton and Vettel turned in a great fight out in front but there were some mega drives further back. Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon scored a phenomenal fourth and fifth respectively for Force India. But it has to go to Pascal Wehrlein, who dragged his underpowered Sauber to eighth (it was seventh without a time penalty) in a phenomenal drive.