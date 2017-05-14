Check out all of the reaction on social media from the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. (1:40)

Stoffel Vandoorne will receive a three-place grid penalty at the Monaco Grand Prix after banging wheels with Felipe Massa during the Spanish Grand Prix.

Vandoorne turned into Massa as the Williams attempted to pass him at Turn 1 on lap 34. The contact broke the McLaren's suspension and forced the Belgian to retire while Massa was able to continue and finished 13th at the chequered flag.

An investigation followed after the race and the stewards deemed that Vandoorne "drove in a manner which caused him to collide with car 19 [Massa]." On top of a three-place grid drop in Monaco, Vandoorne was also given two penalty points on his F1 superlicence. He now has three points for the 12 month period, with 12 constituting a one-race ban.