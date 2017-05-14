Check out all of the reaction on social media from the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. (1:40)

Daniel Ricciardo says he is 'envious' of the thrilling Ferrari vs. Mercedes battle unfolding in Formula One after finishing a lonely third at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The Australian -- who started sixth -- was aided by retirements to Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen on the opening lap as well as a late engine failure for Valtteri Bottas. The trio of DNFs promoted him to the podium albeit 75 seconds adrift of race winner Lewis Hamilton.

"I'm really happy to be spraying some champagne again," said Ricciardo. "But listening here to the battle [Hamilton and Vettel] had, I'm envious not to be part of it.

"I was trying to get the most out of it, but seeing the lap times they were doing at the end, we have still got a bit to go. We will take what we can for now and keep working at it, try and stay positive and keep motivated."

Red Bull came to Barcelona with an upgrade they were confident would see them close the gap to Ferrari and Mercedes. However, if anything, they appeared to go backwards on what is traditionally a chassis friendly circuit.

Had it not been for a midrace Virtual Safety Car, Ricciardo may well have been at risk of being lapped by the front-running duo.

Nevertheless, third was the best Red Bull could have hoped for and Ricciardo knew early on it was going to be a lonely afternoon.

"[At the start] Kimi and Max tried to out brake each other from what I could see and there was contact," said Ricciardo. "I slipped into fourth and from that point on I realised Kimi was out of the race and my position was probably going to be a lonely one for the next 66 laps."