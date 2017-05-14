Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen say they would have avoided making contact at Turn 1 of the Spanish Grand Prix if Valtteri Bottas had not clipped the Finn on the apex.

As he did in Russia, Mercedes driver Bottas made a great start from third on the grid and one stage was level with teammate Lewis Hamilton on the run down to Turn 1. However, Bottas had the inside line, and appeared to brake earlier than his rivals, allowing Verstappen and Raikkonen, who were also side by side, to swing around him around the outside.

As the trio went through the first corner, Bottas tagged the rear of Raikkonen's Ferrari, sending the Finn into Verstappen's front right tyre. The contact ruined both cars' steering columns and forced them into immediate retirements, though Bottas was able to continue and escaped punishment after a brief investigation.

"Obviously it was not ideal," Raikkonen said after the race. "I had a good start but still on the straight I got blocked once by Bottas, I had to lift a little bit and go to the left. Then, into the first corner, I left him space and somehow he managed to touch my right rear corner. When you get hit from behind there's not much you can do, so between Max and me there was nothing I could do. It's a shame."

Verstappen is sure he and Raikkonen would have made it through the corner without Bottas' intervention.

"It's just unfortunate," Verstappen said. "I tried around the outside and as long as Valtteri didn't touch Kimi everything was fine, we could have given each other space. But unfortunately Valtteri touched Kimi and then Kimi couldn't control the car and he slammed into me."

Bottas, who went on to retire from the race with an engine failure, says he was actually compromised slightly by his fast start as he had to react to the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel, who had taken the lead into Turn 1.

"The start was good, again, the getaway was nice and I was catching up very quickly on the guys in front. But this time there was nowhere to go; I was first looking at going left, but there wasn't quite enough space, I tried to go inside, as initially there was a gap, but Sebastian closed it, so I was stuck behind him.

"Going into Turn 1 I was trying to stay inside and obviously the guys on the outside were trying to overtake me. It was unlucky Kimi and I collided, it was all a bit too tight and close. It's a shame what happened to the guys after that, but when racing is so close sometimes we touch and that's how it goes. I was trying to keep my position and felt like there was no more space for two cars, as it was very, very close."