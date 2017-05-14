BARCLEONA, Spain -- Fernando Alonso admits he took a risk by trying to pass Felipe Massa on the outside of Turn 2 at the start of the Spanish Grand Prix, but added he had "nothing to lose".

After qualifying seventh, Alonso collided with Massa in Turn 2 and dropped to 11th as he ran wide and through the gravel trap. He positioned his McLaren on the outside of the corner and took a hit as the Williams swept to the right of the track to avoid Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen who had also collided.

"I'm sure Felipe didn't see him as the start of the race is always very complicated," he said. "Those ahead of us were hitting each other, I took a risk, but maybe I could have stayed behind him, but I had nothing to lose.

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

"I tried to pass him around the outside in Turn 2, knowing he might not see me and that was it. But even if we'd gone through, with the speed we have in the straights, sooner or later we'd drop down the order. Little by little our rivals would catch up and after a while it would have been impossible to keep them behind, the same way it is impossible for us to attack them."

Ultimately, Alonso said the McLaren did not have the pace to fight for points.

"I feel OK, obviously the weekend has been what it is, the performance is what it is. Yesterday we enjoyed the [qualifying] lap and the position and today we unfortunately were too slow on race pace and didn't take any points. But we will try next time."