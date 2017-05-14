Jonathan Legard tells us explains why Fernando Alonso is one of the best drivers in Formula 1 history. (1:22)

Fernando Alonso has left Barcelona after his frustrating Spanish Grand Prix to fly to Indianapolis, where he will begin preparations for his debut in the Indy 500.

McLaren has allowed Alonso to miss the Monaco Grand Prix to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedwa on May 28, a race which has two weeks' build-up including track time. Since Alonso's participation was announced the two-time world champion had had a hectic schedule including simulator work, a trip to the IndyCar paddock in Alabama and a highly-publicised test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway -- all in between F1 races in Bahrain, Russia and Spain.

Alonso stole the plaudits on Saturday for dragging the underpowered McLaren-Honda into Q3 and qualifying seventh, but his race unravelled at the start when he was pushed onto the gravel by Felipe Massa. The Spaniard endured a frustrating race from that to 12th.

Following the race, when asked what he plans to do on the slight over, he joked sleep would high on his agenda as practice begins immediately on Monday.