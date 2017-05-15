Jenson Button says he had offers from two different teams for 2017 which he turned down as he had "no interest" in another full Formula One season.

Button will return to McLaren as Fernando Alonso's stand-in at the Monaco Grand Prix on May 28 as the Spaniard competes at the Indy 500. He stepped away from a racing role last year into a sabbatical, albeit while remaining as reserve driver, with an option to return to full-time duties with the team in 2018.

The 2009 world champion was tipped as a potential replacement for Nico Rosberg following the German's shock retirement the week after winning the world championship last year, though Mercedes eventually signed Valtteri Bottas from Williams, who in turn were able to bring Felipe Massa out of retirement. Though he does not reveal who, Button claims two teams were interested in his services for this campaign.

"I had so many options to race this year it is hilarious," Button told Press Association Sport. "That even went into this year with two different teams asking me to race. I have no interest in doing that."

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Button hopes his Monaco appearance is the only one he has to make for McLaren this year.

"I am thinking of Monaco as my only race this year. Obviously if I am asked again at another point in the year I am here to fill that seat. But I am not going to go out of my way to ask to drive because the whole idea was not to.

"I don't have anything to gain, but I don't have anything to lose either. I am there to help the team out and have some fun and it will probably be one of the most fun grands prix for me because there is no pressure. It is a one-off so I am really excited about the challenge."

Button's contract means he could return to racing with McLaren in 2018 if both parties agree to it. With Fernando Alonso's future looking uncertain, Button has remained boy on what could happen next year.

"I can't rule it out," he said about a return in 2018. "I have a contract with the team to race next year so I would definitely not rule anything out."