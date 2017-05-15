Check out all of the reaction on social media from the Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona. (1:40)

Daniil Kvyat says Kevin Magnussen only has himself to blame for the puncture he sustained on the penultimate lap of the Spanish Grand Prix, one which cost the Danish driver a points finish.

Magnussen was trying to win back ninth place from Toro Rosso's Kvyat on the penultimate lap when the pair collided at Turn 4. Though Kvyat escaped without damage and held on to ninth, Magnussen got a puncture and, after pitting for new tyres, had to settle for 14th place despite spending the entire race in the top ten.

Speaking after the race, Kvyat made it clear he had little sympathy for Magnussen's last-gasp heartbreak.

"He drove into me and got a puncture for himself," he said. "I was one car ahead and he just tried to gain back the position and he drove into me. I don't see any reason [to talk to him]. It was very clear-cut."

Mark Sutton/Sutton Images

Haas boss Guenther Steiner defended Magnussen and said the Danish driver had not been helped by the timing of the blue flags he received for Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, which had compromised him in the fight with Kvyat.

"I think it was just a racing accident," Steiner said. "I think Kevin just tried. When Ricciardo passed him on the blue flag, Kevin had to lift at the braking and lost a bit of momentum. Kvyat got him and Kevin just wanted to go past him again. I think it is just a racing accident. These things happen."

When told that Kvyat said Magnussen had driven into him, Steiner said: "Yeah, but that's what you have to say!"