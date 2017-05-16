Sebastian Vettel does not blame Felipe Massa for holding him up at the Spanish Grand Prix after he lost time lapping the Williams driver for the second race in a row.

At the Russian Grand Prix last month, Vettel was chasing down race leader Valtteri Bottas when the pair came up to lap Massa on the final lap of the race. The Williams driver moved aside on the pit straight for his former teammate Bottas, but Vettel was forced to squeeze past on the inside of Turn 4 and later claimed Massa had done Bottas "a favour".

At Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix, Vettel again lapped Massa in the closing stages as he was attempting to stay in touch with race leader Lewis Hamilton and again lost time as he got baulked at Turn 10. He immediately radioed his pit wall saying "Why does it have to be Massa all the time?" but after the race admitted the Williams driver was not to blame for the lost time.

"He was giving me space so nothing to blame on his side," Vettel said. "It's really slippery and then when you get close to the other car, the car in front, I just locked up both wheels. At some point I wish I had a handbrake to get the rear turned!

Peter J Fox/Getty Images

"It was really close; I was lucky to not bump into him and damage my front wing. But it's difficult for him because he gives the space and he just waits for me to go through. I should look at the lines in Turn 10. Sometimes you are really at the kerb but most of the time you are 1.5/2 metres off the apex kerb there.

"It was quite slippery and I obviously underestimated that so if anything it was me to blame - but it a bit of a pity because again it was Felipe. Last race we had a bit of a misunderstanding, this one again but he's very experienced and he knows how to move in these situations, so nothing to blame for him."