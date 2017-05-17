Williams technical director Paddy Lowe says one of the biggest challenges facing rookie driver Lance Stroll is the amount of pressure and expectation surrounding his first year in Formula One.

Stroll brings a significant budget to the Williams team and comes to Formula One off the back of title success in Formula 3 last season. In his first five races in F1 he has yet to score a point and at last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix he qualified over a second off teammate Felipe Massa before finishing the race behind the Brazilian, despite Massa pitting on the first lap with collision damage.

His poor form has not helped him shed the perception that money rather than talent has secured his place on the grid, and Lowe admits the lack of results is not making the situation any easier.

"One of the very difficult things for Lance is the enormous pressure placed upon him," Lowe said. "He's a driver with a lot of expectation around him from, not just people close to him, but across the board I think. There is a spotlight on him, on how he got here and does he really deserve the drive.

"Racing drivers are, by their nature, super competitive so they are the best and worst at beating themselves up if they are not performing as they should. So that cascades and creates its own pressure on him, even if it's not already got enough from outside. There are no easy answers to about how you undo that pressure."

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Lowe says there is a limit to what he could do to help Stroll, but thinks it is important that the Canadian teenager learns to enjoy his time in F1.

"There's a bit of coaching involved and I appreciate the challenging position he's in, so I'm trying to help him through that. One thing that is important is to actually be able to enjoy it, to be honest.

"Why do people drive racing cars? It's because they love driving quick cars and if you are not here enjoying it then it's actually not helping. But it's easier said than done with all the pressure I mentioned."