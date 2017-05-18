Pirelli ditches hard tyre plans for British GP

Pirelli has ditched its plan to take the hard tyre to the British Grand Prix and confirmed it will take the super-soft compound.

The hard tyre was effectively a useless compound in Spain, making only a brief appearance in FP1 before teams focused exclusively on medium and soft tyre running. Drivers raised concerns about the hardest tyre at the drivers' briefing in Spain and Pirelli has reacted, confirming a new selection.

Instead it will shift down its compound list, instead taking medium, soft and super-soft tyres to the Silverstone event, which featured the hardest compound in 2016. Teams and drivers will be asked to make their individual compound selections at the end of the coming week.

Pirelli's bigger, wider 2017 rubber has been successful in allowing drivers to push more and has allowed the manufacturer to be more aggressive in its selections -- it currently plans to bring the ultra-soft to Monaco, Canada and Austria. The choice for Spain was made ahead of the season but the negative reaction to the hard tyre at that race has allowed a change to be made.