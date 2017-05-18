Force India reveals bigger car number

After Lewis Hamilton clinched the Spanish Grand Prix for Mercedes, Jonathan Legard discusses who was the team of the day. (1:06)

Force India has revealed a bigger number on the front of its F1 car following the suspended fine it received in Spain for failing to comply with a newly-enforced rule.

Ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix the FIA enforced Article 9.2 of the Sporting Regulations stating a driver's number "must be clearly visible from the front of the car", leading to every team making revisions to their liveries. The rules said the numbers must be "no less than 230mm high, have a minimum stroke thickness of 30mm and be of a clearly contrasting colour to their background".

Though the numbers were clearly visible on most cars, many observers noted that the numbers on Force India's all-pink challenger had been placed on top of the bulkhead, rather than at the sponsor-laden front part of the car. That meant the number could not be seen when viewed from the front.

The FIA studied pictures of the car and, though they agreed it contravened the new regulation, accepted that mitigating circumstances were involved, meaning Force India was handed a €25,000 suspended fine after the race, where Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon finished fourth and fifth.

During a filming day at the Silverstone circuit on Thursday, the team showed the car rolling out with a big number clearly visible on the front of the car, as well as the driver abbreviation -- in this case 'OCO' for Ocon -- on the sharkfin.