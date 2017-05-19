Formula One's new owners have made a trio of appointments to bolster the motorsport division headed up by Ross Brawn to "research fully the direction and implications of future regulations of the sport".

On completing its takeover in January, Liberty Media installed Chase Carey as the sport's new chairman. Unlike predecessor Bernie Ecclestone, who attempted to run every aspect of the sport himself, Carey has delegated to two managing directors -- Brawn (motorsports) and Sean Bratches (commercial).

Brawn, who returned from a three-year hiatus from the sport to take up the role in January, has complained that Formula One was too reactionary when making rule changes in previous seasons. His new team has been formed with the goal of working out a better long term strategy for the sport.

Tom Jenkins/Getty Images

Two former engineers have joined Brawn's team, with Jason Somerville, who was previously Head of Aerodynamics for Williams, joining F1 management in the same role, and Craig Wilson, who previously worked as team leader at British American Racing, Honda, Brawn GP and Williams, as Head of Vehicle Performance.

Former Mercedes Chief Strategic Officer Nigel Kerr, who also had stints running the financial operations at BAR, Honda and Brawn GP, will join F1 on August 1 as Finance Director, Motorsports. He will take responsibility for "financial strategy" on the sporting side. Cost control has been a big issue in Formula One in recent years and Kerr will undoubtedly be tasked with controlling finances in any future rule changes.

Kerr played a key role in the Brawn GP management buy-out from Honda -- which led to its fairytale championship season, headed by Ross Brawn, in 2009 -- and subsequent sale to Mercedes the following year.

F1's announcement said Brawn's team will "liaise with the FIA Formula One Technical Department and the teams sharing the outcomes of their work with a view to improving the entertainment value, the sustainability and the sport of Formula One."

Speaking about the appointments, Brawn said: "I am delighted to welcome three extremely experienced figures who have established themselves as experts within Formula One over many decades. We are building a team that enables stronger links to be forged between Formula One's management and the sport's various stakeholders, ensuring that regulations are implemented with the involvement of all parties."