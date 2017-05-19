Haas reveals new-look 2017 car livery

Haas has unveiled a revised, greyer livery the VF-17 will carry for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The team opted for a change to the livery from its debut season at the start of the year but, after five races of 2017, has revealed tweaks ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix. The team has ditched the red lines at the front of the car and altered the colouring of the 'Haas' name on the side from red to white, to sit against the predominantly grey colour of the car.

The red lines have been replaced with "sleek tones of grey", while the rear wing has dropped its previously red colours.

Below is the livery as it looked in the early races of 2017.

Haas F1

And here is the new paint-job, as revealed by Haas on Friday:

Haas F1 Team

With the FIA enforcing a rule around the size of car numbers and driver lettering on cars ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix, Haas team boss Guenther Steiner said the team "looked into making the entire car a little more visible."