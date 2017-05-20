Romain Grosjean believes Jenson Button will have no issues getting to grips with 2017's new generation of Formula One machinery at next weekend's Monaco Grand Prix.

The 2009 world champion is making a one-off return to F1 in Monaco for McLaren, replacing Fernando Alonso as the Spaniard competes in the clashing Indianapolis 500. Button opted not to test this year's McLaren-Honda in Bahrain last month, instead choosing to prepare for his comeback in the team's simulator at Woking.

Although Button is yet to have physically driven F1's new, wider, and more aggressive 2017 cars, Haas's Grosjean has no doubts the Briton will be able to get up to speed immediately.

"The first thing he has to do is get used to the width of the car, especially in Monaco," Grosjean said. "Jenson is a great champion. He's been world champion and he knows what he's doing. He's going to be on it pretty quickly.

"If we can take advantage of the fact that he's not got much experience in the car at the beginning, we'll use that for our own performance, but I'm sure he's going to be good straight away."

Kevin Magnussen, who partnered Button at McLaren during his rookie F1 campaign in 2014, echoed his teammate's comments and reckons Button will have little problem adjusting to F1's new era of cars on the notoriously unforgiving circuit.

"It behaves a little differently and there's a lot more grip, especially in the high-speed corners it will feel different," he said. "It's still a racecar, though. It's got four wheels and a steering wheel. It should be alright for him."

Button has previously taken one win -- in his title-winning season with Brawn in 2009 -- and two other podium finishes in Monaco.