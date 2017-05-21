Nico Hulkenberg says he is optimistic about Renault's chances at next weekend's Monaco Grand Prix as he targets extending his run of points finishes in the 2017 Formula One season.

The German has taken points in the last three races, including his best result of the year -- and Renault's best finish since returning to the sport as a full works team in 2016 -- with sixth place at the Spanish Grand Prix. Hulkenberg has scored all 14 of Renault's points so far in 2017, six more than the total achieved throughout the whole of last season.

"The track should suit us, especially with the super-soft and ultra-soft tyres," Hulkenberg said. "I am looking forward to race day and obviously I'm aiming for a good result. Last year I performed there quite well and with the new cars it will feel even quicker.

"You need a good rhythm and a good harmony with yourself and the car and feel comfortable. Lap times can be tricky to find, but in recent years I have done well, so hopefully we can have another strong performance.

"You have to build it up step by step, session by session. The last thing you want to do is touch a wall as that will take all your confidence away. In qualifying you peak and take more risks and get closer to the barriers and really get on the limits. But it is a street circuit, we know what they entail and you have to be sensible and totally focused on the task."

Renault chief Cyril Abiteboul echoed Hulkenberg's comments and hopes the Enstone-based team can seal a strong result around the streets of Monte Carlo.

"As a constructor, Renault has won twice in Monaco, with Jarno Trulli in 2004 and in 2006 with Fernando Alonso," he said. "As an engine supplier, we have tasted the top step a further four times. Our expectation is not to add to this statistic in 2017, but we are making progress and we are ambitious for this new challenge.

"In Monaco we will start our celebrations of the 40 year anniversary of Renault first entering Formula One. We hope we can harness the force of our 40 year history for a strong result this weekend."