          Formula One pays tribute to MotoGP's Nicky Hayden

          Mirco Lazzari/Getty Images
          6:01 AM ET

          Formula One's teams and drivers have paid tribute to the 2006 MotoGP champion, Nicky Hayden, who died Monday from injuries sustained in a crash while cycling.

          The American was hit by a car while riding in Italy last Wednesday and was rushed to a local hospital with severe head and chest trauma, as well as several fractures. He was then transferred to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where he succumbed to his injuries five days later.

          Drivers and teams from up and down the paddock passed on their condolences to the 35-year-old's family and friends on social media:

          Such sad news. One of the nicest men I meet in motor racing. RIP Nicky.

          Hayden, nicknamed 'The Kentucky Kid', took three victories -- two of which came in his title-winning season -- during his MotoGP career which spanned 14 years. He most recently competed for Red Bull Honda in the 2017 World Superbike Championship, as he targeted becoming the first rider to win titles in both MotoGP and World Superbikes.

