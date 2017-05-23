Formula One's teams and drivers have paid tribute to the 2006 MotoGP champion, Nicky Hayden, who died Monday from injuries sustained in a crash while cycling.

The American was hit by a car while riding in Italy last Wednesday and was rushed to a local hospital with severe head and chest trauma, as well as several fractures. He was then transferred to the Bufalini Hospital in Cesena, where he succumbed to his injuries five days later.

Drivers and teams from up and down the paddock passed on their condolences to the 35-year-old's family and friends on social media:

Dear Nicky, you will be missed. May God hold you high, you are forever in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers to you and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/QSGH1xusWU — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) May 22, 2017

Once a Champion, always a Champion.

Godspeed Nicky. pic.twitter.com/1GE1iYocXM — Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) May 22, 2017

Nicky Hayden 1981-2017. We all will miss you pic.twitter.com/k0uyowmv9Z — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) May 22, 2017

My thoughts are with your family and loved ones 🙏🏻 R.I.P @NickyHayden pic.twitter.com/weesScKSam — Max Verstappen (@Max33Verstappen) May 22, 2017

We are saddened to hear of the loss of Nicky Hayden. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family. #RIPNickyHayden pic.twitter.com/reTc6xMhWj — WILLIAMS RACING (@WilliamsRacing) May 22, 2017

R.I.P @NickyHayden . My thoughts are with his family. Muita Força a sua família @NickyHayden 🙏🏻 dia muito triste para o esporte !!! pic.twitter.com/xAaAkEgDV5 — Felipe Massa (@MassaFelipe19) May 22, 2017

All at McLaren are saddened to hear of the passing of MotoGP legend, Nicky Hayden. @ZBrownCEO leads our tributes: https://t.co/4sNrKgN6mI pic.twitter.com/vywuHOCEnV — McLaren (@McLarenF1) May 22, 2017

Such sad news. One of the nicest men I meet in motor racing. RIP Nicky. A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on May 22, 2017 at 3:15pm PDT

RIP Nicky Hayden 😭 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) May 22, 2017

Just saw the news about @NickyHayden . Lost for words, thoughts with family and friends #RIPNickyHayden — Marcus Ericsson (@Ericsson_Marcus) May 22, 2017

Hayden, nicknamed 'The Kentucky Kid', took three victories -- two of which came in his title-winning season -- during his MotoGP career which spanned 14 years. He most recently competed for Red Bull Honda in the 2017 World Superbike Championship, as he targeted becoming the first rider to win titles in both MotoGP and World Superbikes.