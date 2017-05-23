McLaren: Monaco a 'big opportunity' for points

Honda Formula One chief Yusuke Hasegawa believes this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix provides McLaren with a "big opportunity" to score its first points of 2017.

McLaren's first major upgrade handed the team a welcome performance boost in Spain, as Fernando Alonso delighted his home crowd by securing a superb seventh place on the grid, though he ultimately finished the race 12th. The Woking-based team will be without Alonso in Monaco while he makes his Indy 500 debut.

Jenson Button -- who won the 2009 race during his championship-winning campaign -- will make a one-off return to the sport as Alonso's stand-in around the streets of Monte Carlo to partner Stoffel Vandoorne. After a torrid start to the season, Hasegawa hopes McLaren can turn around its fortunes at a track less dependent on a strong power unit package.

"In Spain two weeks ago we showed some positive steps forward, and in Monaco outright power plays less of a role, so we are hoping the race will be a big opportunity for us," Hasegawa said. "It's very technical and a real drivers' track with no margin for error, so set-up will be key as will a strong qualifying session.

"We will have Jenson, a Monaco winner and world champion, behind the wheel, and Stoffel has also experienced the top step of the podium in Monaco in GP2. Between them we have a formidable driver line-up and it's our aim to keep pushing forward and give them both a car competitive enough to finish in the points."