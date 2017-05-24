Due to circumstances beyond his control, Fernando Alonso has been making most of the two-way conversation when in the McLaren F1 cockpit. At the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, not only will there be zero time for irreverent chat but, whether he likes it or not, Alonso will need to be a good listener while running at 225 mph.

The role of the spotter is one of the many unique and vital aspects of an event that has no equal in Indycar, never mind anywhere else. Five hundred miles of racing is not just two had a half times the length of what he is accustomed to -- assuming his McLaren-Honda lasts that long; it is also an ever-changing kaleidoscope of track conditions, movement and strategy that requires the help of someone seeing the picture from every angle around the car.

Spotters are usually located on top of the main grandstand, standing -- often for hours on end without a break - in all weathers in order to get an encompassing view of the entire track. The spotter is not only advising his driver of unseen hazards in the event of an accident ahead (prompting urgent calls to "Stay left!" or "Go right! Go right!") but also warning of close company on the understanding that his driver's peripheral vision is as severely limited as the view from his mirrors. Apart from helping win the race, the more probable and arguably important role of the spotter is to keep his driver safe.