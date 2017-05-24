Full coverage: Fernando Alonso at the Indy 500

Executive Director of McLaren Technology Zak Brown, believes Fernando Alonso could win his first ever Indy 500 race. (2:04)

On May 28, Fernando Alonso will contest the Indy 500 as a rookie for McLaren-Honda-Andretti.

The Spaniard, a two-time Formula One world champion, will miss the Monaco Grand Prix to make his debut at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Alonso qualified a highly impressive fifth for his first oval race -- coming after a week of practice and one highly-publicised private test at the circuit in early May -- and has been impressively competitive since his first laps in the car.

Indy 500 Circuit length: 2.5 miles

Laps: 200

Lap record: 37.895 seconds (237.498 mph average), Arie Luyendyk, 1996

First race: 1911 101st edition start time: May 28, 12:19 PM (Eastern Standard Time)

The apperance of Alonso, who hopes a race win at Indianapolis will be the second part of the Triple Crown (the Monaco Grand Prix, Indy 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours), has become one of the biggest stories in motor racing and helped garner interest the Indy 500 has not enjoyed for decades. You can keep track of every development with us here.

Features

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Alonso's new lesson and the role of the spotter

Maurice Hamilton explains the role of an Indy 500 spotter and why Fernando Alonso will need to be a good listener during his rookie Indy 500.

A lesson for Alonso in the Andrettis' Indy 500 Curse

Why Fernando Alonso need not look very far for a reminder of the infuriating vagaries associated with trying to win the Indianapolis 500.

A big deal: Why Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 is important for McLaren

McLaren CEO talks to ESPN about how the Alonso-Indy 500 deal came together and why it's critical for the team's short-term future.

What should Alonso do in 2018?

With his Indy 500 adventure borne out of Honda's third successive disaster, where will Alonso find himself a car worthy of a third world championship next season?

How the Indy 500 has changed motor racing

From seatbelts to SAFER barriers, ESPN looks at the various innovations trialled and introduced at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway over the years.

When F1 drivers commuted to Indianapolis

Maurice Hamilton remembers a time when F1 drivers would fly back and forth across the Atlantic to contest the Monaco Grand Prix and Indy 500 on the same weekend.

Make no mistake: The challenge facing Alonso at Indianapolis is huge

Maurice Hamilton on the sheer scale of the task Fernando Alonso has set himself by tackling the Indy 500 with such little preparation.

Why Alonso is F1's perfect candidate for Indy 500

If you had to pick a driver to represent Formula One at the Indy 500 it would be Fernando Alonso, writes Laurence Edmonson.

Practice/Qualifying

McLaren

Alonso fifth as Kiwi Dixon claims pole

Fernando Alonso claims a place on the second row for his rookie Indy 500.

Engine boost issue cost Fernando Alonso shot at Indy 500 pole

Fernando Alonso explains the engine glitch he feels cost him a better shot at pole for the Indy 500.

Alonso tops rookies and refreshers test at Indianapolis

An impressive start at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the Spaniard's first official day of testing the car.

Over two million watched Alonso's private test

Fernando Alonso's first private test of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway garnered huge interest on IndyCar's social media channels as they streamed it live.

Alonso completes rookie orientation

The story of Fernando Alonso's successful first day in the car during a private test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Build-up

Sutton Images

Alonso laughs off Indy 500 criticism from F1 rivals

Fernando Alonso has laughed off questions from fellow F1 drivers about his decision to miss the Monaco Grand Prix to compete at this year's Indy 500, saying some people are "not happy with anything in life".

F1 drivers react to Alonso's decision to miss Monaco, contest Indy 500

What Fernando Alonso's F1 rivals had to say about the huge news the Spaniard would miss the Monaco Grand Prix to race at Indianapolis.

Alonso lists the main challenges facing him at Indy 500

After completing his first day in an IndyCar, Fernando Alonso speculated on the challenges he will face at the Indy 500.

Alonso compares IndyCar with F1

Fernando Alonso says the lack of complicated technology in IndyCar makes it more enjoyable than Formula One in some respects.

Alonso to keep Indy 500 car Fernando Alonso confirms he will keep the car he will drive at the Indy 500 in his museum.

Alonso's Indy 500 'very important' for McLaren-Honda relationship

Fernando Alonso's participation in the Indy 500 is "very important" for McLaren's partnership with Formula One engine supplier Honda, according to the team's executive director Zak Brown.

Alonso 'very open to anything' in 2018

Fernando Alonso explains that he will consider any option to find a winning car next year.

Alonso's Indy 500 helmet and car colours revealed

McLaren and Andretti Autosport have unveiled the car Fernando Alonso will drive at the Indy 500 ahead of his first test of the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

How the deal came to be

Sutton Images

Alonso has 'minus zero' regrets about missing Monaco

Fernando Alonso insists he still has "zero regrets" about his decision to skip the Monaco Grand Prix in two weeks' time, despite a sudden return to form in qualifying for the Spanish Grand Prix

Why the Triple Crown motivates Alonso

Why Fernando Alonso feels he will be considered a complete driver if he can add Indy 500 and Le Mans 24 Hours win to his previous Monaco Grand Prix victories.

How a joke triggered Fernando Alonso's interest in the 2017 Indy 500

Zak Brown and Fernando Alonso explain how a throwaway comment made in Australia snowballed into the decision to contest this year's Indy 500.

Alonso targets motorsport's Triple Crown

Fernando Alonso wants to win the Indy 500 to move a step closer to winning the Triple Crown, which includes the Monaco Grand Prix and Le Mans 24 Hours.

Fernando Alonso to compete in 2017 Indy 500

The stunning news announcement, on the eve of the Bahrain Grand Prix, that Fernando Alonso would miss Monaco to contest the Indy 500 with McLaren.

Videos

Sutton Images

Brown: I think Alonso can win

McLaren CEO Zak Brown is sure Fernando Alonso can win the Indy 500 as a rookie

Alonso: Excitement is building

Fernando Alonso reveals it was one of his childhood dreams to compete in Indy car ahead of his first race in Indianapolis.

WATCH ONBOARD: A flat-out lap with Fernando Alonso

Go onboard with Fernando Alonso as he drives flat-out around the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

WATCH: Alonso's Fast 9 qualifying run

The four laps which helped Fernando Alonso qualify fifth for his maiden Indy 500.

Mario Andretti talks up Alonso's Indy 500 chances

Former Indy 500 and F1 champion Mario Andretti talks about why he feels Fernando Alonso is the perfect person to master the iconic oval race at the first attempt.

Alonso: Every day is a new lesson

Fernando Alonso says he is learning something new each day he steps into his Indy 500 challenger.

Brown explains if Alonso's Indy 500 is a one-off

Zak Brown explains the finer details of Fernando Alonso's Indy 500 drive and why he wants McLaren to go back after 2017.

Alonso proud to race under Andretti name

Fernando Alonso relishing the chance to drive for Michael Andretti and one of motor racing's great family dynasties

Alonso confident despite traffic concern

Fernando Alonso downplays his inexperience of running in traffic on an oval, saying he feels ready to race after studying former footage.

Alonso: My teammates are looking after me ahead of Indy 500

Fernando Alonso says his Andretti Autosport teammates have been helping him prepare for his first race on an oval.