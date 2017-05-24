Daniel Ricciardo says he hopes to be able to challenge for victory at this weekend's Monaco Grand Prix after missing out on the win at last year's race.

The Red Bull driver claimed a stunning maiden Formula One pole position and had looked on course to take a deserved victory in Monaco in 2016, before a delayed pit stop dropped him behind eventual race-winner Lewis Hamilton. Ricciardo says he is confident that new updates can help Red Bull fight Mercedes and Ferrari around Monte Carlo's twisty streets.

"We will wait and see," Ricciardo said when asked whether the nature of the circuit will play into Red Bull's hands. "Certainly looking back on last year there's a bit of unfinished business. I will do what I can. I definitely come here with good feelings, good vibes, the level of confidence is still high.

"We have some parts on the car, we had them in Barcelona, we saw it give us bits and pieces but not as much as we still desire and we have more this weekend -- more Monaco specific this weekend so hopefully that will give us more than it did a couple of weeks ago and give us a chance to start leaning on the front guys a bit more."

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

The Milton Keynes squad has found itself lagging behind Mercedes and Ferrari during the early stages of the campaign so far, having failed to successfully grasp Formula One's new aerodynamic regulations. Red Bull recorded just its second podium of the year in Spain -- albeit well behind Hamilton and Vettel -- and Ricciardo hopes the team can catch its rivals before the summer break.

"I would hope so," the Australian said. "It's kind of hard to predict as I think it was in Bahrain we looked relatively strong in qualifying without too much of an answer and then we bring the update, and we're still there with the same gap.

"I think this weekend is a chance if you put everything together in qualifying around here it can give you a good chunk of lap time. It is having a level of confidence around here which helps then we will see, see what happens after this weekend. This one's fun, looking forward to it."